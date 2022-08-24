AVON PARK — Two cars smashed each other up Tuesday morning when they collided on northbound U.S. 27 at College Drive.
Then, at noon, state troopers and local deputies had to chase down a driver who fled another unrelated crash on U.S. 27 near Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard.
That man, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, was tracked to AdventHealth Sebring where deputies found him, arrested him and turned him over to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Details are pending on that case and collision.
Meanwhile, troopers on scene at the first crash said neither of those two drivers were seriously injured. Highlands County Fire Rescue transported both of them to nearby hospitals. One of them was then airlifted out via Aeromed helicopter to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, according to Highlands County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) records.
The first crash took place just before 8 a.m., when the first calls came into dispatchers. They sent Rescue Units 4 and 7 along with Engine 7 and Battalion Chief 1 and called in FHP and Aeromed.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert to civilians at 8:15 a.m. to avoid the area of northbound U.S. 27 at College Drive because of the crash.
Northbound traffic was down to the inside lane, and westbound traffic out of College Drive had to be diverted, altogether.
Both cars were silver Toyotas. Troopers stated that a Camry was in the southbound turn lane, to turn left onto College Drive as a northbound Prius was approaching the intersection.
For whatever reason, the driver of the Camry turned left as the Prius entered the intersection and they hit almost head-on, causing severe damage to the front of both cars, demolishing windscreens and leaving a heavy dent on the driver’s side rear passenger door of the Prius.
The impact spun the Prius around almost 180 degrees and sent the Camry on a 90-degree path into the northeast corner of the junction, where it stopped up against, but did not damage, the concrete utility pole that holds up the traffic signal span wires.
Airbags deployed in the cars. FHP did not have information regarding names or patient conditions, or what charges would be pending investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office reported the scene cleared as of 9:15 a.m.
The second crash, at noon in the area of U.S. 27 and Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard, had to have K-9 units called in to track one of the drivers.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that K-9s tracked the man to a spot near the main entrance of AdventHealth Sebring, where they took him into custody.
Details on the severity of that crash were not available as of press time Tuesday.