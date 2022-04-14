SEBRING — A 16-year-old driver got cited Tuesday night after she reportedly turned left in front of a car on U.S. 27 and had a crash.
Her white 2018 Ford Focus pulled in front of a southbound champagne-colored 2006 Chevrolet HHR, which could not stop in time.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said he could not give the name of the young Sebring woman, given that she is a minor, but said that another motorist witnessed the collision and confirmed that she had a red turn arrow while southbound and northbound through-traffic had a green light.
The crash took place at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 27 at Flare Road, Hart said. The young woman was northbound and had pulled into the left-turn lane for Flare Road, an intersection where the turn radius is usually wider than drivers anticipate.
She told police that she had a green arrow to turn left, which would mean oncoming traffic would have to stop. The other driver, 23-year-old Joshua Roberts of Lake Placid, told police he had a green light.
Roberts’ statement was backed up by another motorist, Hart said, who also said through-traffic had a green light and turning traffic had red arrows. When asked, Hart said reports did not indicate exactly where the witness was in relation to the crash.
Based on this information, police cited the young woman with careless driving.
Fortunately, there were no injuries, but both cars had to be towed from the scene.