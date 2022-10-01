SEBRING — Despite having a generator to work the traffic signals, U.S. 27 at New Life Way — known for deadly crashes — saw another crash Friday morning.
Highlands County Fire Rescue personnel on scene reported there were no serious injuries. A collision between a Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Corolla knocked both cars out of commission and backed up southbound traffic for the better part of a half hour.
Sebring police investigated the crash while HCFR medical teams tended to motorists. Sebring city fire crews cleared up debris, while Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies directed traffic.
At one point, a driver in the left-turn lane of New Life Way, wanting to turn left, kept edging forward, prompting a deputy to order the man to stop and keep his car stationary.
The deputy directed southbound cars and semi-trailers onto the side street, ostensibly to take Corvette Avenue or the access roads around The Home Depot to reach Thunderbird Road to the south.
The intersection of Thunderbird and U.S. 27 had heavy flooding on Thursday and still had a lot of water on Friday morning.
Only after the deputy had cleared cars to turn right from New Life Way onto U.S. 27 did he direct the impatient driver to turn right instead of left onto the highway.
The spot was one of many signalized intersections that had gone dark as a result of Hurricane Ian. It was still out of commission until late Thursday, but it had a portable generator powering the signals Friday morning.
Motorists in Florida are taught to treat any inoperative signalized intersection as a stop sign for all directions of travel.
Not all motorists did that on Thursday, the morning after Ian rolled through as a strong hurricane. Though the storm didn’t knock signals down along Sebring sections of the highway, it did cut power to many.
Public safety officials want motorists to remember that Highlands County is still recovering from a large-scale disaster, and drivers will need to remember to take more caution when driving local roads, not only for missing traffic signs or inoperative signals, but also for washouts and deep flood waters.