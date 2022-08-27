Rollover at Us 27 and Parkway

Emergency workers help to clear debris Thursday evening around a Toyota Corolla that overturned after allegedly bumping off two cars in the northbound lanes, sending it over the median beyond the Sebring Parkway intersection. Police are seeking the driver of a tan pickup, reportedly involved in the crash.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — The driver of a silver/gray 2007 Toyota Corolla went for a tumble on U.S. 27 Thursday evening, and the culprit may still be on the road.

Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels of Sebring, said that he lost control of his car when he tried, unsuccessfully, to evade a tan pickup.

Recommended for you