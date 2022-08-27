SEBRING — The driver of a silver/gray 2007 Toyota Corolla went for a tumble on U.S. 27 Thursday evening, and the culprit may still be on the road.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels of Sebring, said that he lost control of his car when he tried, unsuccessfully, to evade a tan pickup.
It all happened just before 5:50 p.m. Thursday, when Sebring Police Department, Sebring Fire Department, Highlands County Fire Rescue and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office got word of the rollover crash at U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway, by Highlands Regional Medical Center.
According to Hart, both Swain-Daniels and the driver of another car, 28-year-old Marcos Garcia of Avon Park, were northbound on U.S. 27 when they saw the tan truck, also northbound, cutting across all three lanes in an apparent attempt to make the turn onto the Parkway.
Swain-Daniels said the truck hit his car on the driver’s side rear corner, and knocked him into Garcia’s vehicle, which Hart said was not clearly identified in initial reports.
Garcia told police he didn’t think the truck hit the Toyota, but said the Toyota his car. An independent witness told police that the truck hit the Toyota and the Toyota hit Garcia’s car.
In any case, Hart said, Swaine-Daniels told police he tried to get over to the right, but over-corrected and swerved left, hitting the concrete median just beyond the intersection and rolling, Hart said.
The Toyota landed on its side in the southbound turn lanes. After emergency responders got Swain-Daniels out of the car, they took him across the street to HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, Hart said.
Garcia told police he had no injuries, Hart said.
Meanwhile, Sebring Police Cpl. Shannon Strenth, available at 863-471-5108, is investigating the crash, Hart said. She wants any information people can provide about what happened, especially about the tan truck.
Any charges are pending completion of the investigation, Hart said.