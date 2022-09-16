SEBRING — Two cars collided head-on Thursday morning on Hammock Road in Sebring.
Although the people in the cars were not seriously injured, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on scene said there might be citations, possibly criminal charges as a result of the crash.
All citations and charges were pending investigation, and the trooper still had drivers to interview.
FHP reported that the crash, reported by 911 Consolidated Dispatch at 10:34 a.m., took place between a westbound silver Mazda sedan and an eastbound black Ford F-150 pickup.
For unknown reasons, the driver of the Mazda veered out of the westbound lane into the path of the truck at Mildred Avenue, directly in front of West Sebring Fire Station 10.
The slightly off-center impact threw the truck to the right and catapulted the car backward onto the road, crushing the engine and shearing off parts, leaving them strewn all over the southern shoulder and swale.
The cars and debris field blocked the entire two-lane road.
Engines 9 and 41, Rescue 7, another EMS ambulance, Brush Truck 12 and the Highlands County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief all responded, along with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, to close the road until they could clear the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office reported the road reopened at 12:20 p.m., but deputies had to remind at least one motorist not to drive around the sheriff’s vehicles, set across the lanes with lights flashing to indicate the road was closed.
The FHP offered several driving tips just as recently as the Labor Day weekend, to remind drivers how to avoid crashes and injuries on the road. The most important points were to buckle up and slow down, and to never drive impaired. That means having a designated driver or ride share service to get you home safely.
- People should also never drive aggressively, and be ready to report an aggressive driver by calling FHP (347) or 911.
- Obey speed limits and practice courtesy on the road.
- Buckle up no matter what age.
- Keep ATVs and off-road vehicles only on unpaved roadways, never a highway or paved right of way.
- Avoid distractions by keeping your eyes on the road, your hands on the wheel and your mind on your driving.
- Get plenty of rest before you get behind the wheel, because driving drowsy can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.