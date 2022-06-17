AVON PARK —Two cars collided Monday in Avon Park Lakes subdivision.
The crash at the corner of West Avon Boulevard and North Highlands Boulevard left a white Nissan sedan bashed in on the driver’s side and a small red Ford SUV, similar to an Escape, with front-end damage.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office had no information on the drivers or who was cited, if anyone. The cyberattack that encrypted the Sheriff’s Office database still hampers some field operations, like traffic crash investigations, Sheriff’s Office officials said Tuesday.
Traffic crashes, for now, are being turned over to Troop F of the Florida Highway Patrol, whose database and computer system were not hit by a cyberattack.