SEBRING — A T-bone collision Tuesday morning on Sebring Parkway damaged two cars but did not appear to have any serious injuries.
Both Sebring Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol arrived to investigate the crash. No information is yet available on the names of drivers or findings of fault.
Sebring police and fire departments arrived on scene with a Highlands County Fire Rescue medical unit to find a gray Hyundai Sonata spun around the wrong way in the eastbound lanes, up against the curb with heavy damage on the rear left quarter.
Likewise, a Nissan Rogue was parked up in the lot for Homer’s Smorgasbord missing its grill, front bumper and front cowling.
Eastbound traffic was hampered for a short while and traffic was blocked from entering the parking lot until after the medical unit and Engine 14 cleared the scene.
Sebring police officials said they did not expect to have information on drivers’ names or finding of fault until sometime today. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Central Records has been unable to make reports available remotely to other agencies since a cyberattack before Memorial Day.
The Sheriff’s Office, for wrecks outside city limits and inside Avon Park, has been turning investigations over to FHP for the time being.