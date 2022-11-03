SEBRING — A collision Tuesday morning on U.S. 98 disabled two cars, but did not disable the drivers, who walked away without injury.
Traffic on the highway had to take turns driving around the row of emergency vehicles for at least a half hour while emergency crews cleared debris and a tow truck operator arrived to remove the cars.
A sea-blue GMC Terrain SLE-model SUV sat on the eastbound shoulder, diagonal to the road, with severe left-front and front end damage. Approximately 100 yards further down the road, also on the eastbound shoulder, sat a dark red Ford F150 XLT crew cab pickup with severe damage on the right front corner.
The truck’s right front wheel was pulled sideways and had left a dark rubber skid mark for the entire distance where the tire got pulled off the rim. The GMC’s driver’s side wheel and axle were pulled almost completely off the car.
Crash reports were not yet available, leaving the drivers unnamed and the cause undetermined, as of yet. Witness statements and collision damage were consistent with the driver of the GMC attempting a U-turn or attempting to enter the roadway from the eastbound shoulder into the path of the eastbound Ford.
An occupant of the GMC said they were on vacation from upstate New York.
Autumn marks a time of increased traffic throughout Florida, even in the rural Heartland, because of increased tourism and migration of winter residents into the state. All drivers, whether visiting, seasonal or year-long, are advised to exercise extra caution on Florida’s roads.