To the organization “Indivisible” and those picketing the Sebring gun show, the United States of America is a republic not a democracy. If the schools would teach the real history of the Constitution and how it was formed, people would be more understanding.
The First Amendment allows everyone to express themselves, but without the Second Amendment, it would have been abolished long ago. If people would study why the Second Amendment was drafted into the Constitution, there would be less misunderstanding why guns are important for a free society.
I understand some people are afraid of guns and that is their choice. But let us examine some hard facts: There are 3,287 auto-related deaths daily. There are 92 gun-related deaths daily. Why can car dealers to be next to schools? Why do we allow cars on school property? Why do we convey children to and from school in these “death traps?”
Well, most reasonable people understand that cars do not kill, it is the people operating the cars. Guns as well as cars are just mechanisms created and operated by people. Any mechanism can be dangerous if not operated properly.
If your goal is to make school zones safer then ban vehicles from school zones and make the kids walk, which would help with the obesity problem. Subject car sales and ownership to the same scrutiny as guns and let us see how that works. After all, vehicles are 36 times more deadly than guns every day.
Terry Kohler
Avon Park