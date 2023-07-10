Carter gets 5 years for failing to register

A judge sentenced Leland Allen Carter to more than five years in Florida state prison for failing to complete a vehicle registration at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Carter, a convicted sex offender, is required to register any vehicles he owns, as well as follow other registration requirements.
According to an arrest affidavit partly read by Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, Carter did not have enough information to complete the registration and was told to return with more information to complete the registration but “seven days later had not returned.”
In addition to the prison sentence, he will submit to DNA, fingerprints and fines and court costs.
Michael Anthony Orifice gets 5 years probation
A judge sentenced Michael Orifice to five years probation and designated him a sex offender Wednesday.
That’s because Orifice, 70, pled no contest in court to one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition to a victim younger than 16. The crime is punishable by 15 years in prison or 15 years probation.
According to his arrest affidavit, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Pine Tree Lane after neighbors videotaped Orifice on their cell phones as he exposed himself to a minor female neighbor a yard or two away.
Orifice must wear a GPS monitoring device so his location can be determined at a moment’s notice. He also was ordered not to go near or contact neighbor victims.