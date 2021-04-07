LAKE PLACID — Katreka Carter came back to her old stomping ground of Highway Park to host her book signing and meet and greet on March 27 at the Village Green Resource Center. The event brought friends and family as well as non-fiction romance fans together while they met the author.
In addition to the book signing, hip hop artist Theolodge entertained those who turned out, alongside Michael Portee, who provided music. Dennis Crenshaw, of Lake Placid Freshwater Charter & Guide, sponsored the day’s festivities.
Carter is originally from Lake Placid. She moved with her mother in 1973 to Michigan and eventually graduated high school. She continues to reside in Benton Harbor, Michigan. She has also been a health caregiver.
Carter’s books are “Maliek Part 1,” “Maliek Part 2” and Love or Money.” All three books are romances.
She came by her love of writing early in life and said she used to get “whoopin’s” for writing on her mom’s furniture. She said she graduated to poetry. She described her calling as something she believes was supernatural.
“One day, I sat down and I had an out-of-body experience,” Carter said. “Doing computers and nursing, I was still bored with what I do. So I said, ‘God, what is it that I should be doing?’ I flew, and when I woke up out of the out-of-body experience, I got a typewriter and began typing books off the top of my head.”
Not everyone gets to do what they love for their bread and butter. But, Carter said, that shouldn’t stop you from trying to do what you love.
“Everyone has a gift and everyone has a purpose,” she said. “So, whatever you’re good at, it will release you.”
She said writing is her purpose and she learned it in 2008. That is when she self-published “Maliek Part 1.” She says her books are about romance, betrayal and forgiveness that she learned from first-hand experiences.
“Love or Money” is the latest book. It is dedicated to her god-daughter, Quintina Jefferies. Jefferies actually read the book first and asked Carter to publish the manuscript first. Carter saddens when she said she didn’t publish it then. Jefferies was murdered before “Love or Money” saw the book rack. She died Dec. 8, 2019; the book was out in 2020.
Carter has plans to turn the Maliek series into a movie. “Love of Money” will get a Part 2 this winter.
In life, you have to have a goal and a plan and stick to it, Carter said. She said creating a prayer life and asking God for help is a good start and He will put the people in your path to help you. Other advice she gives is to self-discipline and save money until you can purchase items without credit cards.
Carter said that without a doubt her family and her son, Demaccio Carter Sr., are her biggest fans. She also named Dennis and Gwendolyn Crenshaw and others who traveled from Michigan with her, such as Patricia Kelly, Reginald Osby, Amber Simpson and Jaquan and Denja Carter.
Katreka Carter plans to have the next book signing around July 3. Details will be provided as they are available. Carter’s books are available on Amazon.