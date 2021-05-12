LAKE PLACID — Most of us have been warned at times about spreading rumors. But one that’s been going around Lake Placid for several months concerns the popular Mexican restaurant, Casa Tequila in Placid Lakes. The rumor is that it will be moving soon into the Lake Placid Country Club.
Well, owners Lupita Gonzalez and Jesus Garcia have pretty much confirmed their Casa Tequila is indeed moving south, about a quarter mile. The exact date of reopening is still up in the air. But what is fact is that the present location will be shutting down operations on May 15.
Anyone who drove past this Mexican restaurant on Cinco de Mayo, May 5th, probably figured out that they have outgrown their present location. A move to the Country Club brings with it more space and more parking.
One of the things that won’t be changing is the menu, except for the new address at 3601 Placid Lakes Blvd., Lake Placid. It will continue with those genuine Mexican family recipes that keep customers coming back for more. A golfer’s lunch menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Another hot item that will remain is how the servers bring the plates to the table. It has become tradition for them to warn diners, “Be careful, the plates are hot!” Of course, a lot of people don’t believe them, and have to test it out.
Lupita Gonzales says they have been at the present site for over nine years. She and her husband of 20 years both came to the U.S. as children. She joked that they learned how to cook from relatives. “You can’t get more Mexican than that!,” she said. She met her husband when he was her boss. But now she laughs that she does the bossing.
Currently, Casa Tequila’s staff numbers around 15. It will probably increase with the move. For those readers who haven’t tried Casa Tequila yet, it’s situated in Placid Lakes, about four miles southwest of the Town of Lake Placid. GPS might help!
Two customers who are a little apprehensive about the move are Allen and Sherida Ridgdill. They are both real Floridians and live in Placid Lakes. He had been a general contractor and is now in real estate. She was a director of compliance, risk and human resources for a big company. They are both members of the Lake Placid Noon Rotary.
When the Ridgdill’s come to Casa Tequila, which is very often, he orders the Mahi burrito and she the Tacos al pastor. Allen Ridgdill commented, “I don’t know what I’m going to do for a couple weeks until they reopen. I guess I’m going to show up at their house for Mexican food.”
Until May 15th, there is a ledger for customers to write down their names and email addresses. They will be notified when the new location is about to open. An announcement will also be made on the Casa Tequila Facebook page. At this point, it is unclear if the phone number will remain the same.
So, there you have it. This rumor may become a reality. It’s a pretty good sign that it’s going to come true when you drive past the Lake Placid Country Club. The new paint job on the building kind of gives it away. We’ll keep you posted.