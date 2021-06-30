LAKE PLACID — After months of speculation, the authentic Mexican restaurant in Placid Lakes has resurfaced and is now in full operation. Casa Tequila moved from its original location to the Placid Lakes Country Club at 3601 Placid Lakes Blvd.
The country club has been completely renovated to look the part – new floors, new paint inside and out, and a lot of Mexican decorations. It puts you in the mood for the same family recipe dishes that owners Guadalupe Gonzales and her cook husband, Jesus Garcia, have been serving for years.
The biggest difference is no more tight parking and a lot more seating. The full bar is still stocked with all sorts of drinks. They had to hire additional friendly staff too to handle more hungry customers.
The view is better as well. Diners get to look out over the golf course while they enjoy their meals on the large patio. Already the dining room has taken on those pleasant smells of steaming fajitas being served. The complimentary homemade chips and salsa are still being brought to your table or booth as soon as you sit down.
While owner Gonzales says most things will remain the same on the menu, there will be some new items for the golfer’s lunch menu. Plus, they are experimenting with some daily specials.
The hours for the new Casa Tequila are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sunday after church from noon to 9 p.m. The phone number has changed to 863-659-1483. You can call if you get lost or want to order take-out. Actually, the new spot is only about four blocks south of the original location.
If you’re not familiar with Placid Lakes, it’s southwest of the Town of Lake Placid. Just go through town, halfway around the circle on Interlake Blvd to Catfish Creek Rd. Then left on Catfish Creek Rd to Placid Lakes Blvd. Once you turn onto Placid Lakes Blvd, Casa Tequila is about two miles south. When you see the new Dollar General store, it’s only a few blocks further. You’ll be happy you discovered Casa Tequila.
Long-time customers Johnny and Linda Nelson come all the way from Tomoka Heights to enjoy the cooking at Casa Tequila. Johnny calls himself ‘the burrito guy,’ while Linda loves the chimichangas. They brag that the food is consistently good. They have gotten used to the hot plates and can feel the heat coming off. So, they are careful not to touch them.
So, whether you eat Mexican food weekly or on special occasions, Casa Tequila welcomes you to come see their new surroundings and enjoy the food and the atmosphere at their new location.