SEBRING — A jury found Daniel Galarza, 21, who fled the state after shooting two people in Avon Park in 2018, guilty of attempted first degree murder with great bodily harm Tuesday.
The jury also found Galarza guilty of attempted first degree murder with firearm discharge and attempted armed robbery with great bodily harm.
He is the third and last defendant to be found guilty in the armed robbery. Two of the defendants fled the area, but were returned to face their charges.
Galarza’s charges stem from an attempted robbery of two men in Avon Park in December 2018.
Galarza, who fled Highlands County after the shooting, was found in North Carolina on April 3, 2019, sheriff’s spokesman Scott Dressel said.
Dressel thanked the FBI for capturing Galarza and bringing Galarza back here to stand trial.
“We received a tip that he was being transported to North Carolina and were able to track him to Wilson County,” he said Thursday. “The FBI facilitated by contacting an FBI task force member with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, who did surveillance and then initiated the arrest.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives say Galarza, who was identified by his victim as “Screw,” suddenly pulled a revolver from his waistband and fired at a 21-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were injured.
Immediately after the shooting, detectives interviewed one of the victims at Florida Heartland Hospital (now AdventHealth) before the juvenile was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.
The victim, who had been shot at least once in the collarbone, told detectives that three men had approached him and his friend outside an apartment building on Marble Avenue and asked about buying marijuana. The men had approached from an SUV parked in a wooded area nearby, detectives said.
The victim told detectives that a man he knew only as “Screw” had suddenly pulled a revolver from his waistband and opened fire on him and the 21-year-old man.
Two other suspects at the scene – Torin Swain and Sebastian Martinez – were charged with the same crimes.
Galarza will be sentenced in September; a pre-sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 30.
He is the third of the suspects to be found guilty.
Martinez, who was caught trying to cross from Texas to Mexico in November 2019, was extradited back to Highlands County. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada adjudicated Martinez, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, guilty on April 28 and sentenced him to juvenile maximum imprisonment until he turns 21. Once he serves that sentence, he has to serve 200 hours of community service. Martinez also faces a two-year suspension of his driver’s license, court records show.
Swain-Daniels was arrested in the days after the shooting; he apparently pled guilty and Estrada deemed it was unnecessary to hold a trial, records show. Estrada has scheduled a pre-sentencing hearing for Swain-Daniels for Aug. 23.