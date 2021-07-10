SEBRING — The case of Jason Hunter – accused of threatening to harm a 10th Circuit judge and a magistrate in 2019 – has been postponed until Aug. 4 to give psychiatrists time to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
Hunter, who is in the Highlands County Jail, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada during a hearing Wednesday that he was worried about his physical health. He has continued to write letters to court officials from his cell.
“I bring up the situation with my medical situation, I still have an appetite, I’m eating, getting hungry and I’m not getting full,” Hunter told Estrada before trailing off.
After referring to Hunter’s “procedural acrobats,” Estrada asked his lawyer to pass on Hunter’s health complaints to Corrections officials.
Hunter, 37, is charged with writing a threatening email to 10th Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden and 10th Circuit hearing officer Jeffery Stidham in March 2019.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Hunter had written an email that was received by the Highlands County Courthouse, in reference to child support Hunter had been ordered to pay.
Hunter’s letter mentions his Florida driver’s license, which had been suspended for non-payment of child support.
In the email, Hunter – who ran for Highlands County Sheriff in 2015, but did not qualify to get on the ballot – threatened to attack those he considered responsible for the suspension.
“I Officer Hunter as this final call for help before I engage in my right to use force against any enemy of the United States, Florida...”
In a July 2014 email to the courthouse, Hunter said he planned to exercise “my right to bare arms and overthrow a repressive government and shoot every future police officer that falsely arrests me again.”
Hunter’s letter also said Crowden and Stidham were “in cahoots.” Hunter also asked another judge to overturn the suspension, “This is my final call, and I don’t care if I am shot and killed by law enforcement colleagues in any jurisdiction I have worked in.”
Deputies were able to trace a phone number at the bottom of the email to the Atlanta area. Hunter’s phone carrier gave police his address.
Hunter has continued to write letters to the Highlands County court officials from jail, including hand-written motions to dismiss his case on various grounds, including that Highlands County lacks jurisdiction in the case because the emails originated in Georgia.
In another letter, he pleads: “Alert a neutral judge, immediately.”
He also denies having written the emails in those 2020 letters: “A post or an email was sent, but I did not send this or these.”
He also refers to health issues in his letters from the jail, including, “exhausted medical here, I don’t want to die, and I need surgery, neuro-cardiac.”
Nevertheless, detectives take his threats seriously. He ran for sheriff of Highlands County in 2015, the year he was arrested for practicing without a law license. He did not qualify to get on the election ballot. In 2012, he was arrested for battery and false imprisonment and in 2014 he was hit with an injunction for domestic violence.
Hunter is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm and corruption by threat against public servants.