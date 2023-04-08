SEBRING — Caseloads in local courts, it seems, have begun to lighten.
“I believe we’re getting better on courts,” said Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski.
He said the 10th Judicial Circuit has been sending in extra judges twice each month to help clear county court cases, as well as having senior judges come in, as needed, to help clear some of the bigger cases.
It’s an improvement from four years ago when then-Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada remarked that he had cases as old as three to five years that still had not been completed nor cleared for lack of witness depositions, evidentiary hearings or appeals.
“There is only one judge to handle homicides,” Estrada said in late July 2019 to prosecutors and defense attorneys in a pre-trial hearing for Michael Joseph Celello, “unless I can get some assistance.”
In addition to getting extra judges, a great many long-standing cases turned on plea deals or simple guilty pleas.
That was the case recently with Zephen Allen Xaver, who changed his plea in the Jan. 23, 2019 mass shooting of five women at SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch in Sebring. His attorney has asked for a continuance in his sentencing trial, for medical reasons. Family members have objected to further delay in the now 4-year-old case.
In the case of Michael Joseph Celello, he received a life sentence in December 2019 after being found guilty in November 2019 of second-degree murder stemming from a 2016 case.
He was also found guilty of tampering with evidence, grand theft auto and being a convicted felon with a gun.
‘New’ filings2019 saw 1,320 felony cases and 1,084 misdemeanor cases filed at the Highlands County Courthouse.
In addition, Highlands County saw 652 civil suits filed in Circuit Court; 848 civil suits filed in County Court; and 871 small claims cases, 1,279 domestic relations cases, and 579 probate cases filed.
2020 began to see a slow down of cases, thanks in part to the arrival of COVID-19, but not necessarily in the criminal courts. There were 1,483 felony cases and 909 misdemeanor cases filed.
The Circuit Court saw 400 new civil cases. County Court saw 570 new civil cases. Small Claims Court had 703, Domestic Relations had 957 and Probate had 498.
Criminal cases didn’t slow down in 2021, either, with 1,327 felony cases and 902 misdemeanor cases.
The Circuit Court had 440 new civil cases, County Court had 738 new civil cases and Small Claims Court had 1,057.
Domestic Relations had 1,105 new cases, and Probate had 649.
Last year, 2022, saw court cases pick up in some areas and slow down in others. New criminal cases consisted of 1,242 felony cases and 818 misdemeanor cases.
Of civil cases, 599 were filed in Circuit Court and 796 in County Court. The Small Claims Court saw 1,008 new cases.
Domestic Relations had 1,209 new cases, and Probate had 659.