Data from Clerk of Courts

A look at new case filings over the last four years shows that after 2020, the number of new criminal cases started going down while civil suits started going up. One steady increase was in domestic relations cases, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS

SEBRING — Caseloads in local courts, it seems, have begun to lighten.

“I believe we’re getting better on courts,” said Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski.

