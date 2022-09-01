SEBRING — When a jury convicted Daryl Cason for the first-degree murder of Aaron Hankerson last week, his co-defendant in the shooting was two years into a life sentence for the same crime.
Cason’s partner in crime – Freddie Washington – asked for a new trial last year, claiming police mishandled evidence. For instance, detectives found 9mm bullet casings around Hankerson’s body, but police found a .22 pistol when they arrested Washington a short time later.
Washington also argued in his motion for a new trial that witnesses identified a Mercury, then a Dodge Charger as the car containing the shooters. Cason and Washington were in a Crown Victoria when they were pulled over and arrested minutes after the shooting.
Though the Second District Court of Appeal denied Washington’s request for a new trial in January, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada and prosecutors want defense lawyers to set a date for a hearing. During that hearing, prosecutors and defense lawyers will quietly close Washington’s final road to appeal.
On Tuesday, Daniel M. Hernandez, the latest in a string of lawyers working Washington’s case, asked Estrada for more time before setting a hearing date. Hernandez replaced an assistant public defender, who took over from Washington’s appeal attorneys, who took over from attorney Peter Brewer.
Hernandez is reviewing documents related to Washington’s appeal in preparation for his final hearing. Hernandez is also busy with other cases in other counties.
According to prosecutors, the ball is now in Washington’s … court.
“Though Washington’s case is now in a post-conviction phase,” Prosecutor John Kromholz said, “it is the defense’s responsibility to prove if any relief is due. So, we will continue to wait until they set it for hearing.”
Cason’s conviction last week brought the Hankerson Family some closure. Aaron’s father Porter, his Aunt Maryann, his Uncle Carlos, and other family members attended Washington’s trial and were in the courtroom all the way to the jury verdict.
Marsy’s Law gives the Hankerson family members the right to describe how Cason’s actions affected their lives when Cason is sentenced Oct. 6.
Cason and Freddie Washington approached Hankerson and his date outside the former Shooter’s Bar just before last call on Oct. 9, 2016. The duo had seen Hankerson inside Shooter’s earlier in the night, fanning out cash in front of other bar patrons. As they got within 15 feet of Hankerson and his date, they pulled pistols and fired, and continued firing after Hankerson fell on his stomach in the parking lot.
According to the eyewitness, Washington had a 9mm and Cason, a “cowboy type” revolver. When his date tried to turn Hankerson over and help him, Washington pointed a pistol in her face and told her to stay away from him. They then went through Hankerson’s pockets and took his cash.