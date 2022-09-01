gavel

SEBRING — When a jury convicted Daryl Cason for the first-degree murder of Aaron Hankerson last week, his co-defendant in the shooting was two years into a life sentence for the same crime.

Cason’s partner in crime – Freddie Washington – asked for a new trial last year, claiming police mishandled evidence. For instance, detectives found 9mm bullet casings around Hankerson’s body, but police found a .22 pistol when they arrested Washington a short time later.

