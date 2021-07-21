SEBRING — Two murder defendants – Daryl Cason and Philletta Breanna Moransit – will appear before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada today.
Estrada has tried – and failed twice – to seat juries to try Cason, but so far has been unsuccessful.
Cason is accused of shooting to death a young man in the parking lot of Shooter’s Bar in the early morning hours of Oct. 19, 2016. Estrada postponed Cason’s trial twice – the second time on June 2 – after there weren’t enough jurors to hold a trial. While some potential jurors – a nurse, a construction manager, restaurant worker, a retiree, and other everyday people – showed up when they received jury summons, many came with reasons they could not stay.
Estrada will try again today.
“The hope is to try to set a trial date,” Highlands County Prosecutor Steve Houchin said. “A date to get another shot at seating a jury.”
Moransit, the woman whose 5-year-old son was found drowned in an Avon Park lake, has the choice of appearing in person or calling in over the virtual court platform, Houchin said.
She is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and obstructing an officer without violence. She has been found guilty of contempt of court.
Moransit was released on Friday, June 18 after family posted $200,000 bail for her.
The home health nurse was arrested July 24, 2020 – nearly two years ago – after police found the body of her son, Chance Peterkin, floating in Lake Lelia, also known by locals as Gator Lake.
Family members reported Moransit and her son missing in the early evening of July 23. They told Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies that no one had seen the pair since 9:30 that morning. Relatives searched for the two without luck throughout that afternoon.
After deputies found Moransit wandering unclothed in the Tri-County Human Services parking lot on College Drive later that evening, she acted confused, telling deputies she had gone swimming.
She told deputies she didn’t know where her son was.
An extended search of lake shorelines and weeds by deputies led to the discovery of the child’s body in the water. Detectives say mashed-down grass indicated an adult walked the child out into the water.
Estrada could set a date for Moransit’s trial Wednesday, Houchin said.
Lawyers on either side, however, are free to make other motions.