Cason gets two life sentences for 2016 killing

Daryl Cason stands with his attorney, Yohance McCoy, as a judge sends the 32-year-old to prison for the rest of his life. 

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — When a judge sentenced Daryl Cason to two life sentences Thursday — to be served consecutively — he couldn’t believe his ears.

In late August, a jury found Cason, 32, guilty of shooting Aaron Hankerson to death in October 2016.

