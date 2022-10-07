Cason gets two life sentences for 2016 killing

SEBRING — When a judge sentenced Daryl Cason to two life sentences Thursday — to be served consecutively — he couldn’t believe his ears.
In late August, a jury found Cason, 32, guilty of shooting Aaron Hankerson to death in October 2016.
After all, his gun, unlike that of his co-defendant, Freddie Washington, had jammed as the shooting went down. None of his bullets had been found in Hankerson or in the parking lot outside of the former Shooter’s Sports Bar where Hankerson fell.
Washington, who is already serving his two life sentences, was convicted of first-degree murder (punishable by life); robbery with a firearm, (life); aggravated assault with a firearm (5 years); tampering with evidence by tossing a gun from a car (5 years).
And that is exactly what Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada gave Cason, more than three years after Washington was sentenced — except Cason received 10 years each for aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with evidence by tossing a gun from a car. Cason didn’t understand that his gun didn’t have to fire for him to be equally culpable in Hankerson’s murder.
Upon hearing the first life sentence for murder, Cason shook his head, turned his back on the judge, and walked toward the door to the holding cells. Deputies brought him back to hear the rest of the sentence.
“Can you come back please?” the judge told Cason. “Mr. Cason, just stand there.”
Highlands County Assistant Prosecutor John Kromholz, who prosecuted Cason in late August, told Estrada what he’d told the jury that convicted Cason on first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
Though Cason’s revolver had a jammed casing and five unfired bullets, Kromholz said, Cason was guilty of felony first-degree murder, which assigns equal guilt to others involved in a felony that leads to the death of another. He likewise argued that Cason could have held the defective revolver and still be guilty of participating in the armed robbery that led to Hankerson’s death, which brings another life sentence.
Estrada sought to explain it to Cason again.
“I note for the record, the court would say yes, it’s unusual, but in your situation sir, under the felony murder rule, you bear equal responsibility of the actions of Washington,” Estrada told him. “The jury also concluded you were in the commission of the crime of robbery.”
Cason’s lawyer, Yohance McCoy, asked Estrada to take into account the jammed gun, Washington’s primary role in the crime, and other mitigating factors.
He also reminded Estrada that Cason has a young child and a family that will miss him.
As they have since Washington was put on trial, Hankerson’s father, Porter Hankerson, the deceased man’s aunt, Maryann Hankerson, and Maryann’s husband, Carlos, were in court Thursday. This time to hear the second man get sentenced for killing their son.
Before Estrada pronounced sentence, Porter reminded the judge that Cason had talked about his own daughter as detectives interrogated him in the police station.
“My own son’s daughter is 6 years old, and this has been a long time coming,” Hankerson told Estrada. “I hope he gets the maximum.”
After deputies fingerprinted Cason, deputies escorted to the door to the holding cells. Cason gave a loud “Whoop!” as he was led away.