SEBRING — The cases of two murder defendants – Daryl Cason and Philletta Breanna Moransit – have been continued until Aug. 18.
Cason is accused of shooting to death a young man in the parking lot of Shooter’s Bar in the early morning hours of Oct. 19, 2016. Estrada postponed Cason’s trial twice – the second time on June 2 – after there weren’t enough jurors to hold a trial.
On Wednesday, a Circuit Court judge set Aug. 18 for Cason’s pretrial conference to clear the way for a new trial date. Cason’s attorney, Yohance McCoy, said he hoped a jury could be seated in the fall.
“It’s not that people don’t want to serve on juries,” he said. “I hope that as things open up (after COVID) more people will feel comfortable being available.”
Moransit, the woman whose 5-year-old son was found drowned in an Avon Park lake, appeared in court with her attorney, Darryl Smith, as Smith asked for a continuance until a doctor’s report on the young woman is complete.
Moransit seemed in good spirits, smiling as she sat in the courtroom with her sister and other relatives and awaited her case.
Her next court appearance is also Aug. 18 at 1:15 p.m.
She is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and obstructing an officer without violence. She has been found guilty of contempt of court.
Moransit was released on Friday, June 18 after family posted $200,000 bail for her.
The home health nurse was arrested July 24, 2020 – nearly two years ago – after police found the body of her son, Chance Peterkin, floating in Lake Lelia, also known by locals as Gator Lake.
In the hours after the child’s death, Moransit was found wandering naked in a parking lot and could not tell Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies where her son was. Relatives had reported the pair missing earlier in the day.