SEBRING — Jury selection for Daryl Cason’s first-degree murder trial begins today.
The third try at jury selection could be a charm, because the first two attempts to empanel a dozen jurors for the first-degree murder trial failed. The previous attempts, one in May 2020 and the other in June 2021, occurred during COVID-19 when fewer people were able to answer jury summonses.
While some potential jurors — a nurse, a construction manager, restaurant worker, a retiree, and other everyday people — showed up when they received jury summons, many came with reasons they could not stay.
Attorney Yohance McCoy will defend Cason in the trial brought by Prosecutor John Kromholz.
The trial has been a long-time coming.
According to Sebring Police, Cason and his co-defendant Freddie Washington walked up to Aaron Hankerson and a female companion in the parking lot in front of Shooter’s Sports Bar & Grill just after last call on Oct. 9, 2016.
According to the woman accompanying Hankerson, the two men opened fire on Hankerson and kept firing at him after he lay on the ground. Prosecutors say they also robbed Hankerson of valuables. Sebring Police officers were also in the shopping center parking lot of Sebring Square, which provides parking for Shooter’s as well as Goodwill Sebring Superstore, H&R Block and Winn-Dixie.
Witnesses told police the pair fled the area in a car.
Hankerson was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Sebring a short time later.
Eyewitnesses told police they’d seen the shooters drive away in a Crown Victoria, which police pulled over on Sebring Parkway. Police reported seeing someone tossing a gun from the car before it pulled over. Police say Cason was in the driver’s seat and Washington was in the passenger seat.
Hankerson’s female friend told police that Cason and Washington walked up to the couple and started firing from 12 feet away. When she tried to go to Hankerson, one of the pair told her to step back from him.
The woman is expected to testify during Cason’s trial, which could last several days.
Washington has already been convicted for first-degree murder for killing Hankerson. He was sentenced to life in prison. He asked the 2nd Appeals Court for a new trial in 2021, alleging detectives had the wrong car, the wrong gun, and made other mistakes that should have led a jury to acquit Washington of first-degree murder charges. They dismissed his motion.
Cason is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.