SEBRING — Daryl Cason, his expression hidden behind his COVID-19 mask, listened from the defense table Monday as lawyers picked a jury that would determine his fate.
If a jury of 12 citizens convicts him, the 34-year-old could be sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Aaron Hankerson outside the former Shooter’s Bar in Sebring six years ago. Choosing a jury for Cason’s trial seems more likely this week than two previous attempts when the court could not assemble enough jurors during COVID-19.
On Monday, nearly five years after Hankerson lay mortally wounded in the asphalt parking lot, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, prosecutor John Kromholz and defense lawyer Yohance McCoy had more than a hundred potential jurors from which to pick 12 jurors.
The crime happened so long ago that during voir dire Kromholz asked the prospective jurors if they remembered a bar and grill of that name. He told them it was in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie and asked if that jolted any memories of the case. No one raised their hands.
McCoy told prospective jurors that he planned to call the same Sebring Police officers, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies and other witnesses the prosecution suggested they might call. A handful of prospective jurors told McCoy and Kromholz they were acquainted in some manner to a few of the witnesses, which means they could be thinned out upon further questioning.
As he does before all criminal trials, Estrada asked jurors if they understood that law enforcement testimony does not deserve more or less consideration than the testimony of any other witness. They answered in the affirmative.
When the judge asked the jury pool if they understood that a defendant is not required to testify and if they don’t testify, the jury cannot weigh that against them. Again the group answers “yes” in unison. The judge also cautioned them to weigh the “nature and quality of the evidence” rather than the quantity of evidence.
Kromholz and McCoy were to continue voir dire into Monday afternoon. Once they pick a jury and two alternates, opening statements can begin, possibly by Tuesday morning.
Hankerson was walking with a female friend in the parking lot after the bar’s last call on Oct. 9, 2016, when Cason and another man, Freddie Washington, approached the couple. The woman is expected to take the stand this week and identify Cason as the second shooter. Washington is already serving a life sentence for killing Hankerson.
According to Hankerson’s female friend, the two men kept firing into Hankerson after he fell to the ground. After they backed away, she kneeled down, rolled Hankerson over on his side and talked to him. Washington then pointed a gun at her face and told her, “B---, don’t touch him.”
During a photo lineup, the woman told police she was “200 percent sure Cason and Washington were the persons who had shot Hankerson.”