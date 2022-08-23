gavel

SEBRING — Daryl Cason, his expression hidden behind his COVID-19 mask, listened from the defense table Monday as lawyers picked a jury that would determine his fate.

If a jury of 12 citizens convicts him, the 34-year-old could be sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Aaron Hankerson outside the former Shooter’s Bar in Sebring six years ago. Choosing a jury for Cason’s trial seems more likely this week than two previous attempts when the court could not assemble enough jurors during COVID-19.

