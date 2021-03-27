SEBRING — Daryl Dennard Cason, 32, would have gone to trial this past week, but not enough jurors showed up.
Rebecca Raulerson, jury manager for the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office, said the court sent out 150 summons for jury duty, but only 43 showed up. From there it just got worse.
Usually, the Clerk’s Office sends out 250 to 300 summons for jury duty because “trial week” has as many as four trials going on at once. This time, with just Cason’s case on the docket, they only sent out the ones they did.
When the court asked people if they had any knowledge of the case, three said they did. When the court asked if the prospect of a 10-14 day trial would cause hardship, “they all started falling off,” Raulerson said.
Several of the prospective jurors were single parents with no alternatives for after-school programs or child care and/or sole providers to their homes. Most had jobs that would not pay them for being on jury duty and/or would not be happy with them if they got picked.
Two had begun new jobs, Raulerson said, and faced the prospect of losing those jobs.
If it had been a case of a one-day or two-day trial, Raulerson said, it might not have been a problem, but Cason’s trial is likely to last two weeks, just like his co-defendant Freddie Leneal Washington, who was tried and convicted in 2019.
Cason, of Pahokee, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in the Oct. 9, 2016 shooting death of Aaron Hankerson outside the former Shooters nightclub at Sebring Square.
Washington, also of Pahokee, was found guilty on the same charges and sentenced to two life sentences, but has an appeal pending.
Raulerson said that another two jurors, given the nature of the charges, would not be able to stomach looking at the evidence. Also, people over age 70 can get excused because of their age, and given concerns about COVID-19, many did take that option, she said.
When attorneys got ready to pick a jury, they only had a pool of 24 jurors, Raulerson said. After 10 strikes for each side, that would have left four jurors in a case that needs a minimum of 12 jurors and two alternates.
Given the pandemic, Raulerson said, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada wanted to have four alternates, just in case someone gets sick or has severe reactions to a vaccination.
Cason’s case has been continued to April, possibly May, in hopes of getting a better juror pool, Raulerson said.
Other trials that had hearings this past week and have been continued include:
- Philletta Breanna Moransit, 29, has a pre-trial conference scheduled for the morning of May 20. She is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and contempt of court in connection with the July 23, 2020 investigation of her and her child. The two allegedly took off walking with no shoes on. Moransit was found two hours later undressed in a parking lot. The body of her 5-year-old son, Chance Peterkin, was found in Lake Leila past midnight that night.
- Joshua Florentino Rayos, 25, of Sebring will have his next hearing on the afternoon of April 21. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, improper display of a firearm, discharging a firearm in public and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a Feb. 10 case of a shooting on Glacier Avenue in Avon Park. In his last motion, his attorney has asked the court to appoint an investigator and have the state pay for it, as he has been found indigent.
- Ariel Madden Reed, 30, of Sebring will have another hearing on May 19. A former teacher at Sebring High School, she has been charged with two counts of sexual assault by a custodian on a victim age 12-18 and eight counts of lewd battery involving having sex with a student at the school. She was officially fired from her job on March 9 and arraigned on March 15.