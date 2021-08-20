AVON PARK-- GEDDYANA CASTELLANO -Velez, 31, of Avon Park was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday evening and is facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, drug possession, and displaying a firearm during a felony, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of an opium or derivative with intent to sell/ manufacture/ deliver and possessing drug equipment.
According to the HSCO arrest report, a detective with the Tactical Anti-Crime pulled over a car at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Hal McRae Boulevard because he thought the vehicle's window was too dark. Velez said the car did not belong to her.
While the deputy was gathering information, another deputy arrived with a K-9 who did a free-air sniff and alerted deputies to the possibility of narcotics in the vehicle.
During the search of the vehicle, a backpack was found to have zip type baggies containing 60 grams of a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC and a scale in the same compartment. The search also revealed several small unused baggies that can be used to package narcotics, the report stated.
In another compartment of the backpack were 10 pills that were identified by the deputy as oxycodone hydrochloride and another couple of baggies that contained pills of Percocet, some of which were crushed into a powder.
In addition, a purse on the passenger's floor board contained a handgun. In a back cup holder, deputies reported finding two Styrofoam cups containing “ two half circular pieces of an off white substance” that would field test positive for cocaine. Inside the other cup was a razor blade that tested positive for cocaine residue. The total weight of the cocaine was 0.6 grams.
A passenger denied knowing the contents of the vehicle. Velez was taken to jail.