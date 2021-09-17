SEBRING — Gary Jon Van Ryswyk, the 76-year-old who pleaded no contest in late July for practicing medicine without a license when he castrated another man, returned to jail Wednesday to finish a three-year sentence.
“I want to thank you,” Van Ryswyk told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada as he was sentenced. “I was baptized in jail, I was able to devote my life to Christ. I never intended to hurt anybody.”
Van Ryswyk pleaded guilty to practicing healthcare without a license with bodily injury, which is punishable by up to 15 years in state prison. He also plead guilty to practicing medicine without an active license, which is punishable by five years in prison and $5,000 fine.
The plea agreement calls for Van Ryswyk – who told a detective that he grew up castrating bulls on a family farm – to serve three years in Florida state prison, including a one-year, minimum mandatory sentence, and a mandatory $1,000 fine. Court costs and restitution to the victim, if any, will be determined.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Roger St. Laurent responded to a hang-up 911 call at 108 Orday Road on Aug. 19, 2019. When he entered the house, he saw the victim, who had voluntarily submitted to Van Ryswyk’s castration procedure, standing with a bloody cloth over his genitals. He also saw testicles in a jar on a table next to the man. The man recovered after he was flown to an out-of-county hospital.
Van Ryswyk will have to pay restitution for medical costs the man incurred as part of his plea deal.
His sentencing ends a case that caught the imagination of the nation. USAToday, Newsweek, New York Daily News, the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom, and other foreign news agencies have followed the case since 2019.