SEBRING — After a cat adoption caused fur to fly, the situation appeared to be resolved civilly Tuesday afternoon. After Donna, the black purebred Cornish Rex cat, got out of Charlene High’s home some weeks ago, she told a media outlet that she was just glad the cat was alive. However, getting High and Donna reunited took a little work.
High learned the cat, who had just given birth in February, had been spayed, and was adopted by a family in New York from the Humane Society of Highlands County.
Judy Spiegel, president of the Humane Society of Highlands County Board of Directors, said they held the cat the required five days (until Thursday), according to the county ordinance. She said the cat had been on the street for three weeks by the time they received her. They then spayed the cat and put it up for adoption.
Lt. Clay Kinslow from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control verified the county ordinance was followed and explained the ordinance to both parties.
Spiegel said the microchip had a phone number that no longer worked. She urged pet owners to keep the information on the chips up to date. She said the situation may have been avoided if they had been able to get in touch with High before the five-day hold was out.
The Highlands News-Sun reached out to High for comment but messages were not returned as of press time.
Kinslow said High’s breeding of the cat was not illegal.
High told the news outlet that she offered to pay the $400 adoption fee and give one of Donna’s kittens instead to the New York family. She also said she wanted to contact the family, which adopted Donna on Saturday.
It is against the Humane Society’s policy to release information about the adoptive couple’s information. The couple was to pick Donna up next week and drive back home.
The televised news report caused a backlash on social media of animal lovers who criticized both parties involved.
Spiegel, who volunteers at the shelter seven days per week, said she and the other volunteers and staff have been threatened and harassed.
By Tuesday afternoon, Spiegel said High had found a Cornish Rex kitten for the New York couple and Donna, her pet, would go back to High. Spiegel did say the kitten was not one of High’s as hers were spoken for.
“We are a good facility,” Spiegel said. “We do a lot of good things for the animals in the community.”
The shelter takes care of 150 animals a day, from cats and dogs to guinea pigs and turtles. They adopt between 25-30 animals per week, Spiegel said, and they have recently added a full-time, low-cost veterinary clinic.