BARTOW — The suspect known as “Cat Man” is in jail after surrendering to police in Hillsborough County on June 21, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Kelvin Ford, 41, charged with second degree murder and tampering with evidence, was wanted in the shooting death of a man on the morning of Friday, June 18. The shooting, which occurred around 11 a.m. in the Brenda Lane area – also known as Fussels Corner – in unincorporated Auburndale led to the death of the unidentified victim.
According to Polk County Sheriff’s detectives, Ford walked up on the victim, who was sitting in his car, and shot him. The victim drove as far as Old Dixie Highway, several blocks away, before rolling his Jeep Cherokee. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Detectives believe the victim owed “Cat Man” several hundred dollars, the arrest report states. Detectives narrowed their search to eye witnesses and security cameras to identify Ford’s SUV and license plate.
Carrie Horstman, public information officer at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, said few details are known about his capture, except that he walked into the Orient Road Jail, a Tampa facility run by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on the Monday afternoon after the shooting.
Polk County does not know when Ford will be brought over from Hillsborough County. Inmates with warrants in other counties are transported when the company contracted to do so schedules it.
Polk County detectives sometimes will retrieve suspects from other jurisdictions and bring them to their jurisdiction – if their schedules allow it, Horstman says.