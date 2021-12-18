SEBRING — A white-haired Joseph Ables listened attentively in court Friday morning as his lawyer introduced several motions designed to save his life.
The 72-year-old wore a gray-and-black “Highlands CO” jail uniform as he sat at the defense table, his wrists and ankles handcuffed, his gray beard trimmed. He nodded slightly as his lawyer urged Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to disallow testimony about Mr. Brown, a neighborhood cat Ables allegedly shot. It was that 2018 event that led Highlands County Deputy William J. Gentry Jr. to question Ables on the front stoop of Ables’ Placid Lakes home. Prosecutors say that’s when Ables shot the young deputy.
Ables is charged with the capital crime of homicide, dangerous, depraved, without premeditation. He is also charged with felony cruelty to a cat.
Defense lawyer Jayde Reon Coleman’s first motion – which prosecutor Bonde Johnson agreed to – was to try one of the charges against Ables at another time: That he was a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition at the time of the shooting. That could be tried in another trial or out of sight of the jury.
Coleman’s second motion was to limit testimony about Mr. Brown, a black cat owned by a neighbor that prosecutors believe Ables shot from his home. The cat, which was playing in the grass as its owner painted the outside of her house, was shot from the direction of Ables’ house.
The cat’s owner testified in a sworn deposition that she walked over to Ables’ house with her dead cat in her arms. She confronted Ables at his front door before returning home and calling police. Coleman believes the testimony about the cat will inflame a jury against Ables. Prosecutors want the testimony included because the cat’s demise explains the events that led Gentry to meet his alleged killer.
“The underlying facts of the investigation into the cat itself is not relevant to the incident and is more prejudicial than probative,” Coleman told Estrada. “Especially as the cat was not killed or alleged to be killed by the same weapon.”
She also argued that animal lovers on the jury – separate from the evidence – could become inflamed against Ables. “A great many individuals have felines and animals of all sorts that are similar to family members to them,” Coleman argued.
Estrada said he would allow testimony about the cat’s death because it explains how Gentry came in contact with the defendant at the time of the shooting: The cat is shot, the woman calls police, Gentry and his partner arrive, the cat owner tells Gentry she thinks Ables did it. Gentry then walks over to Ables’ house to ask him about it.
Johnson argued for keeping the testimony about the cat.
“It gives the real basis of why this entire exchange even occurred,” Johnson told Estrada.
“It’s important to explain to the jury how all this came about,” Estrada said, denying Coleman’s motion.
In a third motion, Coleman also asked Estrada to strike the term “guilt phase” during Ables’ trial, or at least in the presence of the jury.
“By using the term guilt phase, it does create a bias in the favor of a determination of guilt, ‘’ Coleman said, “as well as a bias in regards to the possibility of determining a death sentence.” Whether Ables is guilty or not guilty is “to be determined by the jurors and the jurors alone,” she added.
She suggested that the trial use “penalty phase” or “Phase II” or “verdict phase” to differentiate between the two parts of a death penalty trial.
Johnson argued that there is no case law on whether naming the phases of a trial affects the outcome.
Estrada agreed, saying that he has to tell the jury that it is a death penalty trial, which makes any language weakening worth it. He denied her motion.
Estrada denied Coleman’s motion to compel prosecutors to disclose victim impact statements for her review. Such statements disclose the emotional, physical, and financial impact that victim family members and other victims suffer as a direct result of a crime.
It is too premature to compel those statements, Johnson argued. “It’s simply too early in the process,” he said. He promised to provide those to Coleman before the penalty phase begins.
Estrada agreed, telling Coleman she can introduce a motion at a later date if she finds it necessary to compel the state to hand over the victim statements.
Estrada thanked the two for arguing law in front of him.
“It’s a pleasure to meet both of you,” Estrada told Coleman and Johnson. “It’s great to hear everybody’s [legal] arguments. So thank you for your professionalism.”
Ables’ next court hearing is Feb. 4, 2022. He is scheduled for trial in October 2022.
Florida no longer requires unanimous juries to recommend a death sentence.