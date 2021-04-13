SEBRING — Bill and Jean Nichols of Sebring have a 2017 Winnebago Vista that, when not on the road, sits stored in a pole barn on a secure property.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t that secure. The last time he went to crank up the engine and run the generator, it scared him.
“The engine was so loud, I about fell out of my seat,” Bill Nichols said.
He crawled under the vehicle to see what was wrong with the exhaust system and found his catalytic converter was missing.
He’s not the only one who’s had this problem. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies told him they’d seen lots of cases, and his insurance adjuster put the number in the hundreds across Florida.
“This is a problem all over the place,” said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Local deputies have seen seven cases since the start of the year, he said — three from one place at one time — for a total of nine stolen converters. Thieves target RVs and work trucks more than anything, but will also hit any car they think they can.
Brian Bruchey, public information officer and former patrol deputy for Polk County Sheriff’s Office, said the amount of space under large vehicles is a draw. In one case from his patrol days, a thief took a converter off a truck parked beside a busy road because it was in tall grass, which hid his theft from view.
The nationwide trend began appearing locally around September 2020, Bruchey said. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has had 49 cases since January 2020, for a total 83 vehicles, including Ford E-Series vans, box trucks and pickups, with each converter valued between $200-$1,000.
The majority of their cases, Bruchey said, involved vehicles parked in the open in parking lots, rarely in driveways.
Why converters?Bill Nichols said when his wife researched the issue, she found out that palladium, one of the metals used in making catalytic converters, was selling for $2,670 per ounce. Converters have as much as 30 grams of the metal, and 27 grams equals an ounce.
Bruchey said the converters also contain platinum and rhodium, also valuable, which can be easily extracted and do not deteriorate.
ReplacementSince it’s illegal to drive your car without a converter, and it makes the car run roughly until it’s fixed, owners must see about a replacement. The Nichols have insurance, but their RV sits on a Ford V-10 chassis. It’s out of production, and parts are rarer still now that so many catalytic converters have been stolen.
They ended up going to Bryan Hulsey at Bryans RV Repair in Lake Wales, who told him he would look for an after-market part. Hulsey was still waiting to hear back from Nichols’ insurance adjuster on Thursday, but said a typical replacement on a full-size RV costs $1,000-$1,200. Pickups are “a little cheaper.”
“I heard about a lot of it on the RVs,” Hulsey said of the thefts and need for replacement parts. “People are calling every day. Pretty regular calls.”
ProtectionWhen asked if there was a way to secure a catalytic converter to prevent or discourage theft, Hulsey didn’t know of any, but figured people “could do some rigging.”
Storing a vehicle under lock and key is the best bet, Dressel said, aside from parking in a well-lit area close to their home. Bruchey recommended a secured location with security cameras, and Dressel also suggested people have someone weld the converter to the chassis.
Officials from the City of Garden Grove, California, where a lot of Toyota Prius owners had been robbed, recommended parking in well-lit areas, a closed garage or where there is pedestrian traffic, as well as welding it in and having security cameras.
They also suggested setting the car’s security system to go off if the car gets vibrated or having the vehicle identification number (VIN) engraved onto the converter, to make it easier to identify if stolen.