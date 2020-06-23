SEBRING — Residents of Placid Lakes who have wanted to walk or bike into town may get to see that sooner than they would have thought.
A proposed multi-use path along Catfish Creek Road has gotten moved up the priority list for construction. It is proposed as a $900,000 project.
The 10-foot-wide, two-mile pathway, separated from the two-lane road, would allow cyclists to make a nine-minute ride or let pedestrians make a 35-minute walk from Placid Lakes to North Tangerine Drive near downtown Lake Placid, without having to contend with traffic.
It will allow people to exercise and get downtown in relative ease and safety, said Lake Placid Councilman Ray Royce.
He also serves on the Citizens Advisory Committee for the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization, which Royce said took the recommendation from town and county officials to move that project up the rankings for funding.
Catfish Creek Road is very hilly and curvy, with restricted sight distance, Royce said.
“One would not want to be out there walking on it, and certainly biking on it, and having cars coming at high rates of speed, over the hills, up and down and all that,” Royce said.
At the last two County Commission meetings, Royce said, he asked them to do two things: Consider re-ranking this project and ask their staff to revisit the points system that helps rank projects for scheduling and funding.
County commissioners agreed with the safety issue, Royce said, which was why the ranking got improved.
Royce was thankful that the HRTPO, which consists mostly of Highlands County commissioners and city officials, as well as single representatives from surrounding counties and urban areas, was willing to re-rank the path.
It’s budgeted for Fiscal Year 2026. Funds might be available before then, Royce said, “but at least it’s in the queue.”
The Lake Placid Town Council has long discussed with county planners the possibility of extending a multi-use path out to Placid Lakes.
“The beauty is, once you get to Placid Lakes, they’ve got a very nice multi-use path that runs the entire north-south length of Placid Lakes,” Royce said.
That and roads in the subdivision provide access to Lake June State Park. With a pathway, thousands of people in that subdivision could access the town’s ballfield and Devane Park, and they have the ability already to access State Road 70.
“Some of the residents along Catfish Creek Road have stated that they are willing to put some private resources into helping leverage that pathway,” Royce said.
It seems the county has done a good job of connecting residents with recreation via pathways in the Sebring and Avon Park area, Royce said, and he was glad to see efforts moving forward on similar paths in Lake Placid.
Eventually, he said, there are hopes to have a pathway network that would take people all around Lake Placid.
It may draw visitors, he said, because when he visits an area that has a good pathway system, “even an old, out of shape guy, like me, takes advantage of it.”
He wouldn’t be willing to do that in a place where he has to walk alongside a busy road and have to step off into high grass and weeds anytime a car approaches.