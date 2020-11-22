Catherine R. Emme
Catherine R. Emme, age 91, died in Sebring, Florida on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Catherine, or Aunt Toni, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to James and Edna Rowland. She graduated from Woodbury High school in Woodbury, New Jersey in 1948. Catherine earned her nursing degree from the Jewish Hospital of Philadelphia in 1951. She was employed by the Woodbury School District as the only registered school nurse for the three elementary schools for 27 years.
Following her retirement she resided in Sebring, Florida where she was an active volunteer for the Spring Lake community. In addition, she received recognition for her volunteer service to Lake Placid Health Care Center and NU-Hope Elder Care Services.
Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Keith, and siblings, James Rowland and Marie Wright. She is survived by her sister, Alice Martin (Bob); niece, Sherry White (Joe); nephews, Edward Wright (Margie) and John Wright ( Marie); and several other nieces and nephews.
A graveside ceremony will be held in Richwood, New Jersey at a later date.
Any donations can be made to the American Heart Association in Catherine’s memory.