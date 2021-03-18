Daylight Saving Time (DST) has sprung, and I am delighted to have the extra daylight at the end of the workday. I’d also like to enjoy the sunrise now on the way to work, but honestly that’s challenging given the bleary distraction of my fellow commuters. All eyes on the road are a necessity most days and this week will be no exception as gentlemen and ladies start their engines.
With no desire to race around, I hope to enjoy the daytime lengthening with a leisurely evening walk. Of course, that cannot take place until the household is fed. Immediately upon arriving home, I must get busy feeding critters or there will be some unhappy freeloaders about. Cat bellies do not follow DST but remain focused on set feeding times. When we fall back, I’m on the receiving end of feline stink eye for quite a while. The moment I arrive at the Harris Hacienda, the fur babies will have been sitting by their bowls for an hour or so, starving nearly to death. This is reason enough to pass the Sunshine Protection Act.
Promoted as a commonsense approach to providing stability, I suspect those sponsoring the bill have cats underfoot, though that has not been specifically mentioned. They do speak of how it will allow families to enjoy more outdoor activities, like herding cats, and how it packs multiple health benefits, such as ensuring your felines are happy. Reduction of cardiac issues, increased activity (feeding cats) and fewer vehicle crashes are all noted when the clock springs forward. The cats’ feeding schedules would be stable as well. This is important. Just ask anyone with cats.
Then there’s the dingo. She’s happy to eat any time. She’s also happy to eat anything. As this is a family paper, I won’t begin listing the horribly disgusting things she has readily consumed even as I’m shouting in exasperation, apologies to the neighbors. This dog has been known to subversively pick up a chicken bone and hold it in her mouth for a mile, just to ensure no one is the wiser. If it is, or once was, an edible item, at any time in its past, she will scarf it up along the way and wait for the right moment to consume it. DST isn’t such a big deal for her as she doesn’t need to see it to eat it. The time change however does offer her the opportunity to clean any unattended cat plates a whole hour sooner in the oft chance I turn my head or blink after setting them down.
An extra hour of sunlight every single day sure sounds good to me and being able to feed the furry freeloaders a whole hour earlier, in their minds, equals happy pets. I also enjoyed all the critters sleeping until I woke up on Sunday, but I honestly don’t expect that to last. As with most circumstances, these beasties catch on rather quick and adapt like nobody’s business. Considering all the changes they have endured with COVID related work-from-home and having to re-train the humans only to lose me back to the office once they had done so, eating an hour earlier just seems appropriate. Here’s to keeping early feeding and DST all year long.