The left is rejoicing, “we pulled the wool over the Republicans!” We have always taken advantage of crises and COVID-19 was a crisis made to order. Almost $2 trillion, 90% for us to spend in years to come on solar panels, windmills and factories to build electric cars and batteries to make them run.
Biden has opened our borders; just think of all the Democratic votes we will get.
Nonetheless there is a caveat lurking here. There is and continues to be great numbers of unemployment among Americans then add the illegals, that has and will breed unrest, and often destruction of properties ensuing lawsuits, another expense. The illegals flooding in will increase unemployment. They will need places to live, health and medical care, schooling, something to eat and unemployment insurance. Some even talk of providing legal help.
The government will have to pay people to act as guardians for all these unattended children. How much does it cost to raise a child? The Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates the average cost of raising one child from birth up to 17 is about $233,610). How many unattended children are crossing our borders? How many American children will be left behind?
One can almost hear their electric cars going down the drain to say nothing of what is being done to America the Beautiful. And we did it.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring