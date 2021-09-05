The noise carried across the open space as the group congregated, bickering about the rights to partake of the bits of leftovers. Glossy in the sunlight, their inky plumage and large size made them a sight to see. The American crows had descended and taken over the mess. A bit of a bully, they often can be viewed chasing off much larger birds such as owls or herons from a tasty morsel.
Gregarious, noisy, and prone to travel in flocks, the American crow is found across the United States. Adaptable and none too picky about their diet, they are found in all sorts of habitats and urban locations. So common and well known, many bird identification guides use them as the benchmark to denote the size of a species.
From bill tip to tail, the American crow measures just under 20 inches. Their broad, heavy bodies are covered with glossy all black feathers with a somewhat rare exception of white marked wings on some birds. Fond of parks even in the most urban centers, crows readily defend their territory and nesting sites. You might be shocked by a glancing wound from their long, sharp claws if you happen to stray a bit too close to the nesting site for the bird’s comfort. It’s interesting to note that young from the previous year help the parent birds with subsequent broods.
Crows readily consume the young from the nests of other species. If you see a group of small birds “mobbing” or attacking a crow, it is likely they are attempting to protect their young from predation. Trash to carrion, small birds and fruit, fish and pet food – all of it becomes a meal to the opportunistic crow. Known to hang around other birds to steal their meal or wait for scraps from carcasses, crows are very picky. When they gather in large flocks – sometimes hundreds of thousands of birds – they can be decimating to farmland and crop, but their pest control from consuming grasshoppers and other farming pests is beneficial.
Considered to be an extremely intelligent species, the American crow has been observed making “tools” from debris to dig out insects from bark, drop freshwater clams from the air to break them open and watch other birds to find food sources. Clever and resourceful, this is one bird that has shown remarkable abilities to adapt to both humans and development.