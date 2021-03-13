Spring is coming.
And we’re not just talking about the weather.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines released last week on how fully-vaccinated residents can gather with one another and with others are welcome steps for the millions of people who’ve received their shots.
It’s an opportunity for friends who’ve been vaccinated to share a meal, or for grandparents to visit with their grandchildren, if those younger family members are at low risk for severe disease. And perhaps more importantly, it’s a chance for those who’ve been fully vaccinated to let go of some of the worry that’s consumed them for the last year.
But getting your shots isn’t a “get out of jail free” card. The CDC was rightly careful to note that being vaccinated doesn’t mean that it’s time to ignore all COVID-19 rules. It remains possible that vaccinated individuals could contract the coronavirus and get mild illness or be asymptomatic, and pass it on to others who aren’t vaccinated. Caution is necessary. Vaccinated individuals still should avoid large gatherings, travel only if necessary and wear a mask and distance when in public. There is still the risk another surge could take hold.
To truly emerge from the pandemic, far more people must be vaccinated.
But millions more who don’t yet qualify are still waiting their turn, and the CDC’s new allowances for vaccinated individuals make that wait even harder.
This is a critical moment. The end of this horrific pandemic is in sight, but only if we handle the next weeks and months correctly and carefully. In the meantime, to our vaccinated friends, keep those around you safe, even as you enjoy those first hugs.
