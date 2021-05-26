SEBRING — Now that you’ve gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ve talked about that vacation you haven’t had in more than a year.
How do you do that and continue staying safe from the pandemic? Being fully vaccinated, with a vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization, you can travel safely within the United States and U.S. territories with no problem. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has a set of travel guidelines for you and for those who aren’t fully vaccinated yet.
Of course, those traveling in their own personal vehicles surrounded by friends and family who have tested negative and have been fully vaccinated will have fewer concerns, as long as they remember to mask up, wash up, and social distance around crowds or other people.
As more people get vaccinated, CDC officials will send out new recommendations. In general, if you have been exposed to COVID-19, feel sick, test positive and/or are awaiting results from a COVID-19 test, do not travel at all — especially not with someone who is sick.
What follows are a few travel tips to add to your “what-to-pack” and “how-to-behave” travel checklists, with advice for those who have had a full vaccination and those who have not.
While in transitAirlines, bus lines, cruise lines, trains and other forms of mass/public transit will still require people to wear masks going into, out of or within the U.S. It’s the same for transportation hubs, like airports, train stations. ports and bus depots.
If a state or local government has recommendations and/or requirements for wearing a mask or social distancing, follow them. While you might not have to wear a mask in all places at all times, make sure you have one on hand and watch for signs indicating you need to put it on.
Those who haven’t had a full vaccination will need to get a viral test one to three days before taking a trip, leaving enough time to get a result before leaving.
Once arrivingFollow all state and local recommendations and requirements for masking and social distancing when you arrive. Self-monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. If you develop any symptoms, isolate yourself and get tested.
If you have received a full vaccination or have recovered from having COVID-19 in the last three months, you will not need to get tested or self-quarantine, but you will need to follow all other recommendations.
If you are not fully vaccinated and must absolutely take a trip, make sure you get tested one to three days ahead of the trip, wear a mask over your nose and mouth at all times, avoid crowds and stay at least six feet/two meters — about two arm lengths — from anyone who is not traveling with you as part of your party.
Always wash your hands often and/or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Returning homeAfter returning home, those who are vaccinated should monitor for symptoms, in case they picked up a variant. Those not vaccinated should get a viral test three to five days after arriving home and must stay home to self-quarantine for a full seven days — even if the viral test comes back negative.
Those who don’t get a test must stay home and self-quarantine for at least 10 days, and all people, tested or not, should avoid being around those who have an increased risk of severe illness for 14 days. Those who test positive must isolate themselves until they test negative to protect others from getting infected.
Again, be aware of state and local recommendations and/or requirements, as listed on the state, territory, tribal or local health department websites. For Highlands County, that site is FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.