SEBRING — On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday, effective immediately.
If you plan to celebrate this new federal holiday – the first in 38 years – people in Washington Heights have you covered with a street festival featuring all the typical family fun of a summer event.
Festivities this year start at 11 a.m. Saturday at 749 Booker Ave., just north of Lemon Avenue off Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, and runs until 3 p.m. Organizers wish for all members of the community to gather and celebrate a day to build understanding, unity, brotherhood and friendship for every race and nationality.
Festivities include many cultures through music from a live DJ, games for the young and old, and vendors serving unique and traditional fare. Food is free, as well as the festival. Activities will include a water slide and a competition of speakers who have written about the day.
“That’s going to be the highlight. We’re going to have young kids speaking on what they know about Juneteenth,” said Ada McGowan of Highlands County Citizens With Voices.
Speeches should start at approximately 12:30 p.m., she said.
When asked about the day becoming a federal holiday, she was ecstatic.
“Oh my God. We are so excited, really,” McGowan said. “We weren’t here when they freed the slaves, [but] we’re here when they made it a national holiday. It’s awesome. We’re excited.”
She also said the event will provide people a chance to fight the pandemic that canceled last year’s event. Anyone 12 years and older will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from the Florida Health Department.
Those who get their first shot today can count on getting a second one July 17 at the Back-to-School Summer Bash, McGowan said. Donations are being accepted to help support that event, designed to be just three weeks prior to school starting back up on Aug. 11 this year.
For today, organizers want people to come out, learn more about history and have a good time.
This is the 22nd year since Sebring first had a Juneteenth Festival and the precise 156th anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union troops rode into Galveston, Texas, to free people still held as slaves.
On that day, it had been two-and-a-half years since the Emancipation Proclamation took effect on Jan. 1, 1863, and two months and 10 days since Confederate General Robert E. Lee had surrendered on April 9, 1865. Freed citizens rejoiced in the streets, then held celebrations each year, starting in 1866.
“Juneteenth,” a title combining the words “June” and “Nineteenth,” became an official Texas holiday in 1980. Just Thursday, it became an official federal holiday, the first since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was officially founded in 1983.