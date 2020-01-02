As our nation enters a new decade, I hope that citizens will realize the importance of 2020. It is the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.
It’s hard to imagine now, but before suffrage, women could not own property, hold a job, seek higher education, or have custody of their children.
Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Lucretia Mott, Sojourner Truth and many other strong women endured ridicule, prison, force feeding, beatings and many other indignities in order to win the right to vote.
As the country celebrates the 100th year of the 19th amendment, let us remember that the right to vote is one of our most precious freedoms. Celebrate suffrage! Vote!
Millie Grime
Sebring