She was a powerful, world-renowned African-American evangelist and missionary. With determination, she was able to deal with race and gender discrimination to become a beloved and respected religious leader in the United States and abroad. She made her way in a society dominated by white males.
She was well-known for her inspirational preaching and beautiful singing voice. She was Amanda Berry Smith, known as the “colored evangelist.” At the time of her death in 1915, the Chicago Defender called Smith, “the greatest woman that this race has ever given to the world.” This famous woman spent the last three years of her life in Sebring, Florida.
George Sebring, a wealthy supporter and real estate developer, met Smith at a religious conference in Ohio (before he started the town of Sebring, Florida) where she was the main speaker. At one of her meetings, Sebring, a devoted Christian, vowed that whenever she became old and worn out and needed a home, he would provide it for her.
She was born in 1837 in rural Maryland. At the time, her parents were slaves. She was the oldest of 13 children. Amanda’s father, Samuel Berry, bought the family’s freedom and left Maryland and moved to a farm at Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania. This is where she grew up. She had only a few months of formal schooling and pursued her education by reading the Bible and taking after-hour classes from a local schoolteacher. Later, she would work as a domestic servant. She started attending Grace United Methodist Church, a mainly white church. It was at this church where she was converted and when she committed herself to a lifetime of missionary work.
She wasn’t without grief and despair. She married twice and lost both of her husbands. One was killed in the Civil War. She had four children, only one survived. The others died due to the lack of medical care.
Her missionary work took her to Europe, India, Africa and Liberia, spending 12 years abroad. Returning to the United States, she settled in Chicago with a desire to start an orphanage for abandoned and destitute African-American children. She raised funds for the orphanage and in 1899, the Amanda Smith Orphanage opened. It was the first in the state of Illinois and this was her last and final ministry before retiring.
In 1912, due to her declining health, Amanda became a ward of George Sebring. A cottage was built for her retirement in his new town. Several months after moving to Sebring, she wrote to the editor of a journal at the Tuskegee Institute and said: “Some kind white friends have given me a home here and will look after my needs so that I am relieved of the care and anxiety. The mild climate suits my condition of health and I am better since I came here.”
George Sebring managed to get around laws of segregation that mandated separate living quarters for whites and blacks at that time and built Amanda’s cottage not far from his in the “white community.”
Amanda Smith died Feb. 24, 1915. She was 78 years old. George Sebring arranged for her body to be returned to Chicago. A group of white clergymen as pallbearers carried the casket accompanied by George Sebring to the train station.
On March 1, 1915, one of the largest funerals in the history of the African-American community in Chicago honored her memory.
In 1991, a headstone was placed on Amanda Smith’s grave in Homewood, Illinois. The House of Representatives of the State of Illinois also passed a special resolution to honor the memory and rare accomplishments of Amanda Berry Smith. In Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, where the family moved to a farm, there is a Pennsylvania State Historical Marker at the church where she was converted and where she was supposed to have committed her life to missionary work.
