With Mother’s Day happening this past Sunday, many of us may find ourselves looking back on our childhoods, a time when our mothers may have been our most crucial means of survival. After all, who else was going to cut the crust off your sandwiches and drive you to band practice?
Even though my own mother and I are separated by roughly 250 miles, we’re still able to maintain a pretty close relationship. We call each other every couple of days, update each other on the most recent events of our lives and share our newest recipes and gossip. It’s actually become a way for me to spend my time, knowing I’ll be on the phone with her for roughly an hour at a time. And one of my favorite times to chat with her is over Bluetooth while driving long distances.
I might even say that my relationship with my mother is currently the best it’s been. Not to say it’s ever been bad, but there were definitely some rough years when I was between the ages of 14 to 17. Something that I think has always ensured we had a good relationship is the fact that she was always transparent and her presence was permanent. I always knew she did the best she could to provide for my siblings and I.
Knowing just how much my mother has done for me all my life, and finally being in a positive financial position, I really like to make the most of Mother’s Day. Whether that be having a piece of art commissioned, or putting together a photo album, the last few years I’ve really put my best foot forward in making sure my mom got something nice on “her day.”
Something I realized I had never done for my mother, regardless of all my efforts, was perhaps one of the simplest ways to express my love and gratitude for her. And that was, sending flowers. After all, flowers are one of the most classic gifts to give or receive. They’re something beautiful to express yourself.
Of course, that meant that this year I had to order my mom some flowers. Perry, where my mother lives, is very small, but somehow I was able to remember the name of the florist who provided the flowers for my prom all those years ago. I expected to have to order over the phone, since it’s a small business in a small town. To my surprise however they had not only a website, but even special Mother’s Day bouquets.
After scrolling through my options I chose some flowers I thought my mother would like and ordered them to be sent to her work the day after Mother’s Day. The whole process was one of the simplest ways to give my mom a great gift. Not only that, but I felt like I got my mom a great gift that she would enjoy. I guess that makes this another successful Mother’s Day.