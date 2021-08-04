August is filled with multiple days commemorating the men and women that have served our country in the Armed Services. These days include celebrating the Air Force, Coast Guard, Purple Heart recipients, and Navajo Code Talkers, as well as the celebration of the U.S Department of Defense and the Marine Corps Reserves birthdays. August is the perfect month to learn more about the U.S.’s military history and the people that have helped to protect our country.
August is also Agent Orange Awareness month. During the Vietnam War, the thick jungles of Vietnam acted as the perfect camouflage for Vietnamese fighters. To combat this, the army deployed chemical herbicides in massive quantities to defoliate areas and reduce the opportunity for ambushes. Soldiers, as well as civilians, came in contact with a chemical known as Agent Orange.
Exposure to this particular chemical can lead to the development of 14 known diseases, including Chronic B-Cell leukemia, Hodgkin’s disease, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and various forms of cancer. Current research suggests that there might be even more diseases linked to the exposure of Agent Orange. To learn more about the Vietnam War and its effects on veterans, you can read “Inheriting the War: Poetry and Prose by Descendents of Vietnam Veterans and Refugees” by Laren McClung.
Universal Class offers several free courses for anyone looking to gain more knowledge about America’s military history. You can access these classes from the myhlc.org website under the “learning” tab. Some of the classes offered include:
– American Revolutionary War
– American Civil War
– World War I
– World War II
– Vietnam War
– The Gulf War
For those interested in joining the military, the Heartland Cooperative has several resources to help with your potential career. We carry several study guides to help you prepare for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (or ASVAB) exam. Take a look at ASVAB Success by Learning Express, ASVAB Basics by Ronald Kappraff, Master the ASVAB by Scott Ostrow, and ASVAB prep 2022-2023 by Paula Fleming to help prepare for the exam. Mometrix, available through the myhlc.org website and free for all library patrons, is a digital option for those that want to study for the exam. It provides a study guide, practice questions, and study cards for the ASVAB.
If you are a former member of the military, the Peterson Career Prep through the Florida Electronic Library offers training to help with the transition from the military to a civilian career. It provides information about military discharge, relocation, benefits provided through the Department of Veterans Affairs, tips for interviews, and information on job hunting for military spouses.
For true stories and memoirs of service men and women, you can check out these books at the Heartland Cooperative:
● “Walk in My Combat Boots” by James Patterson
● “Thirteen Soldiers: A Personal History of Americans at War” by John McCain
● “A Hard Place” by Jacamo Peterson
● “Legend” by Eric Blehm
● “The Color of Courage: A Boy at War” by Julian Kulski
● “The Storm on Our Shores” by Mark Obmascik
● “Unconditional Honor: Wounded Warriors and Their Dogs” by Cathy Scott
● “Tough As They Come” by Travis Mills
If you are a military veteran and are in need of assistance or you would like to learn more about what benefits are available to you, please contact the local Veteran Services Office by calling 863-402-6623. You can stay up to date with the Heartland Cooperative by going to our website at myhlc.org and by following the Highlands County Board of Commissioners Facebook page.