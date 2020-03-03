LAKE PLACID — Whether you’re hopping on pop, eating green eggs and ham with Sam I am, no matter if there’s a Wocket in your pocket, you can say a hearty “happy (belated) birthday” to Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel. Better known to the world as Dr. Seuss, beloved author and illustrator of 60 children’s books.
Seuss would have been 116 years old on March 2. He was born in 1904 and died in 1991 at 87. His contributions to children’s literature is so important that his birthday March 2, has been deemed National Read Across America Day. That’s just what Lake Country Elementary students did- they read Dr. Suess books and celebrated his birthday.
Classes read stories and learned about the author, the kids colored and laughed at the tales of spooky green pants and talking, naughty cats. The youngsters in Jean Brown’s Pre-K migrant class created hats that would have made “The Cat in the Hat” proud.
In Katie Duncan’s kindergarten class, they read “I Can Read with My Eyes Shut,” “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” and “What was I Scared of?” in the morning. Nearly 10 kids sat on a rug focused on Duncan as she held up “The Cat in the Hat” to be read.
The kids oohed and ahhed and tried to predict the twists and turns of the plot as the Cat in the Hat was all but destroying the house while the mother was out. The youngsters called out the rhyming words that matched.
“I knew it,” was called out by many as the Cat in the Hat dropped his balancing act and made a mess.
As the story ended, with the mess cleaned up, Duncan asked the children if they would tell their moms what happened or if they would just stay silent.
“I would tell the truth,” was muttered by all.
Story time was over and it was time for another fun project. The kids drew “The Cat in the Hat” line by line and colored him. Payton Smith said her favorite book from today was “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”
“It had funny stuff in it and I wasn’t scared of anything,” Payton said.
“We have to learn what an author and an illustrator is, so this fits,” Duncan said. “We also learned about rhyming, so Dr. Seuss is perfect for kindergartners.”
Duncan said her favorite book is “The Cat in the Hat” because of all the made-up characters.
Many of Dr. Seuss’ books have been turned into movies such as “The Grinch that Stole Christmas,” “The Cat in the Hat,” and “Horton Hears a Who!.”
The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss on television keeps Geisel’s lessons alive for children with a Cat in a Hat and a cast of others. A Seussville website is another interactive way for kids to have fun.
Geisel used the pen name Dr. Seuss after being thrown off a Dartmouth magazine because he violated the Prohibition laws, according to Time. Seuss was his mother’s maiden name.
Dr. Seuss has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has many honors and awards, but perhaps the most impressive award was a Pulitzer.