As this week rolls by, another birthday has been added to the books for my big sister. Mine is celebrated in April, hers in May, and as the years have ticked by, the momentum seems to build. Those languid summers of being bored as a child seem an impossibility at this point in our lives, though our memories assure they did exist.
Do you even remember being a child and having nothing to do and all day to do it? Do kids even get unstructured time anymore? For me, some of my favorite childhood memories are of Saturday mornings in my pajamas, setting up my sugary breakfast cereal, juice and toast like the images in the cereal commercials. I’d then carry it down to our basement family room on a fancy silver tray. I’d settle in until the cartoons ended around lunchtime. No doubt my sister enjoyed sleeping in, and my mother, the time to doze, cook, clean or putter without the hassles of kids bothering her.
I now own that silver tray and use it for holidays and special events. Every time I start setting out goodies, I recall my childhood weekends and the bowls of Franken Berry cereal. My sister preferred Count Chocula. We’ve seen this one still commercially available, but I have never found my strawberry cereal. That’s a bummer because it would make a great treat every now and then and prevent me from swiping my guy’s Lucky Charms. Do you remember Boo Berry? How about Honeycombs and those dreaded, giant bags of unsweetened puffed rice cereal we’d shower with table sugar to make it more like flavored version sold?
Our tastes in cereal just one of our many differences, my sister is older by a handful of years. Because of this, she quickly moved from my playmate to a babysitter, and tormentor. I, the younger child, of course could do no wrong and probably did it often. Somehow the words, “You’re not mom,” and “I don’t have to listen to you,” ring a bell. Always a free spirit and prone to intense interests, I’m sure I was exasperating. Plus, what teenager wants to play Barbie dolls with a tween?
I’m so very thankful now beyond childhood and our differences we have found so much common ground. We enjoy a close friendship as well as sisterhood despite being many states apart. I don’t get the benefit of having her nearby to drop in, but technology and the end of long distance have greatly enhanced our ability to connect. Though we are completely different, a common thread winds through our lives and links us in similar ways. Much like good friends, time dissolves when we reconnect.
As another year passes, we will add other women to our tribes and extend this essence of sisterhood in many directions. We are blessed that as women, whether connected by blood, experience or locale, we are naturally able to create bonds which transcend the boundaries of family or genealogy. Remember to celebrate your sisters, however they joined your life.