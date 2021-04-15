April 18: Actor Hayley Mills is 75. Actor James Woods is 74. Actor Rick Moranis is 68. Actor Eric Roberts is 65. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is 59. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 58. Actor Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”) is 58. Actor Maria Bello is 54. Actor Mary Birdsong (“Reno 911!”) is 53. Actor David Tennant (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”) is 50. Guitarist Mark Tremonti of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 47. Singer Trina of Trina and Tamara is 47. Actor Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 45. TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is 42. Actor America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”) is 37. Actor Tom Hughes (“Victoria”) is 36. Actor Ellen Woglom (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 34. Actor Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) is 33. Actor Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”) is 32. Actor Britt Robertson (“Under the Dome”) is 31. Actor Chloe Bennet (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″Nashville”) is 29. Singer Nathan Sykes of The Wanted is 28. Actor Moises Arias (“Hannah Montana”) is 27.
April 19: Keyboardist Alan Price of The Animals is 79. Actor Tim Curry is 75. Singer Mark “Flo” Volman of The Turtles is 74. Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight is 56. Country singer Bekka Bramlett of Bekka and Billy is 53. Actor Kim Hawthorne (“Greenleaf”) is 53. Actor Ashley Judd is 53. Singer Luis Miguel is 51. Singer Madeleine Peyroux is 47. Actor James Franco is 43. Actor Kate Hudson is 42. Actor Hayden Christensen (“Star Wars Episodes II and III”) is 40. Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno (“Che,” ″Maria Full of Grace”) is 40. Actor Ali Wong (“American Housewife”) is 39. Actor Victoria Yeates (“Call the Midwife”) is 38. Actor Courtland Mead (“Kirk”) is 34.
April 20: Actor George Takei (“Star Trek”) is 84. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 83. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 80. Actor Veronica Cartwright (TV’s “24: Legacy, film’s “Aliens”) is 72. Actor Jessica Lange is 72. Actor Clint Howard is 62. Actor Crispin Glover is 57. Actor Andy Serkis (“Lord of the Rings”) is 57. Country singer Wade Hayes is 52. Actor Carmen Electra is 49. Actor Joey Lawrence (“Blossom,” ″Brotherly Love”) is 45. Multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band is 43. Actor Carlos Valdes (TV’s “The Flash) is 32.
April 21: Actor Elaine May is 89. Actor Charles Grodin is 86. Singer Iggy Pop is 74. Actor Patti LuPone is 72. Actor Tony Danza is 70. Actor James Morrison (“24”) is 67. Actor Andie MacDowell is 63. Singer Robert Smith of The Cure is 62. Guitarist Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 62. Rapper Michael Franti of Spearhead is 55. Actor Leslie Silva (“In the Dark,” ″Providence”) is 53. Actor Toby Stephens (“Die Another Day”) is 52. Singer Glen Hansard is 51. Comedian Rob Riggle is 51. Comedian Nicole Sullivan (“King of Queens”) is 51. Guitarist David Brenner of Theory of a Deadman is 43. Actor James McAvoy (“The Last King of Scotland,” ″The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 42. Actor Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 30. Singer Sydney Sierota of Echosmith is 24.
April 22: Actor Estelle Harris (“Seinfeld”) is 93. Actor Jack Nicholson is 84. Singer Mel Carter is 82. Country singer Cleve Francis is 76. Director John Waters is 75. Singer Peter Frampton is 71. Singer Paul Carrack (Squeeze, Mike and the Mechanics) is 70. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 67. Guitarist Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise is 55. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Good Wife,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 55. Actor Sheryl Lee (“Twin Peaks”) is 54. TV personality Sherri Shepherd (“The View”) is 54. Actor Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”) is 50. Bassist Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down is 47. Singer-guitarist Daniel Johns of Silverchair is 42. Actor Malcolm Barrett (TV’s “Timeless”) is 41. Actor Cassidy Freeman (“Longmire,” “Smallville”) is 39. Actor Zack Gottsagen (“The Peanut Butter Falcon”) is 36. Actor Amber Heard is 35. Drummer Tripp Howell of LANCO is 32. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is 31.