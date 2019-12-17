SEBRING — Michael Joseph Celello, 59, of Sebring was handed down a life sentence on Monday after being found guilty by a jury of his peers on Nov. 9. Celello was convicted of second degree murder stemming from a 2016 case. He was also found guilty of tampering with evidence, grand theft auto and being a convicted felon with a gun.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said the life sentence for the murder carried a minimum of 25 years mandatory sentence. Houchin said Celello received three years for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also received another five years for tampering with evidence, which was the removing and disposal of the body, the prosecutor said. Finally, Celello got another five years for the theft of the victim’s car, wallet and money. All the sentences are to run concurrently.
“That’s what I asked for,” Houchin said. “I’m pretty happy about that.”
Originally, the State was seeking first degree murder charges in the killing of Michael Cerillo, 49. Celello’s defense attorney, Karen Meeks, told the jury the killing was justified and said Celello was in an abusive relationship with Cerillo.
Houchin said that the men knew each other in Broward County and Cerillo had a home in Highlands County that he and Celello were to do some work on. Celello would get half of his salary in cash and the other half in-kind with room and board.
The State proved that Celello, then 56, murdered Cerillo in his Highlands County home, put the victim into the trunk of his own car, took the body to a section of the Miccosukee Reservation called “Alligator Alley”and dumped the body.
On June 29, 2016, Broward County sheriff’s deputies arrested Celello after they received 911 calls about a man with a dead body.