Cell phone emergency information
Both Android and iPhones have a feature that allows you to add your emergency information and contacts to be viewed and phoned by an EMT or nurse without unlocking the phone.
Bring your phone to the unlock screen. You will see a button or text labeled “Emergency Call” or “Emergency SOS.” That button could save your life or let a loved one know where you are.
Adding your information is not difficult. You most likely can find the setup yourself. Ask a grandkid to help if needed. All family members should update their phones.
Here are the links to the help pages:
Jerry Youngman
Sebring