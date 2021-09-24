SEBRING — If you want to get out this weekend and find out more about your community, you might just want to show up Saturday morning in downtown Lake Placid.
From 8-10 a.m. at Lake Placid’s Journal Plaza, county tourism officials will kick off the Centennial GeoTrail Celebrating 100 Years of Highlands County. It’s a geocaching event: A free, outdoor treasure hunt for all ages, and it has both morning and evening events to celebrate.
The Lake Placid start will send people all over the county to learn more about the county’s 100 years of history, with 25 geocaches hidden throughout the the county, and will end with a celebration from 5-7 p.m. at Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works on the Circle in downtown Sebring.
Several organizations, including the Highlands County Historical Society have partnered up with Visit Sebring — the marketing brand name of the county’s Tourist Development Council — to help showcase the beauty and history of each location. People taking the tour on Saturday will get tourism passports at the start, and when they complete the entire GeoTrail, they will get a set of five path tags — collectible coins that highlight activities and history in the county.
Casey Hartt, Visit Sebring’s lead marketing consultant, said Thursday that she is amped-up, ready to see the start of this geocache tour, after the success of the last year’s geotour, “Sebring Area GeoTour — Florida’s Hidden Gem,” which made up of four geotrails.
The new geotrail is not directly tied to the Sebring GeoTour, but has its own passport and geocaches.
“It’s been a big draw, but it’s also been something here that people can do locally,” Hartt said. “It’s great given what people need to do right now.”
Given the constraints people may feel going to indoor or arena-based events, geocaching has been a growing trend, giving people something fun and free to do that acquaints them with an area while being able to stay outdoors, she said.
As of the previous year — Sept. 26, 2020 to Sept. 21, 2021 — Hartt said the county has seen 1,026 total visitor days from the Sebring geotour. The total number of logins by geocachers was 5,487. The data also shows 547 accounts logged into the Sebring geotour, with the caveat that one account might count for more than one person or an entire family.
Hartt said her data shows a lot of people from Florida with contacts dispersing up into the Carolinas, Ohio, Minnesota, Maine, the Chesapeake Bay area, and at least one each from Oregon, Nevada, Montana and California. There are two logins from Spain and one each from the U.K., Germany, Czech Republic and India.
“We are thrilled to celebrate a 100-year milestone with another geocaching opportunity that is interactive and fun for all ages for locals and tourists to enjoy,” Hart said via press release.
To take part in local geocaching, download the online passport from www.VisitSebring.com/geocaching and start following the clues. The Centennial GeoTrail has no time limit and will stay in place for years to come, far beyond this centennial.
For more information about how geocaching works, visit www.VisitSebring.com/geocaching or contact Visit Sebring at GeoTour@HighlandsFL.gov or 863-402-6909.