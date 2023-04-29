Setting history in place

The Highlands County Centennial ‘Mural’ settles into its place Friday afternoon on the wall above the main lobby to the Highlands County Government Center and directly above the exit to the Tax Collector’s Office. A crew of three county facilities personnel and a professional installer helped artist Keith Goodson, in the lift at center, to put the painting in place.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

After two years of planning, fundraising and painting — and a few minutes of tense lifting — Highlands County’s Centennial Mural is in place.

The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners will have a formal dedication at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the lobby of the Highlands County Government Center, during their regular meeting. It measures 8 feet square, painted on canvas and framed. It hangs over the lobby on a square wall directly above the Tax Collector’s Office exit and the entrance to the Highlands County Government Center.

