After two years of planning, fundraising and painting — and a few minutes of tense lifting — Highlands County’s Centennial Mural is in place.
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners will have a formal dedication at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the lobby of the Highlands County Government Center, during their regular meeting. It measures 8 feet square, painted on canvas and framed. It hangs over the lobby on a square wall directly above the Tax Collector’s Office exit and the entrance to the Highlands County Government Center.
Anyone wanting a sneak peak might get to see it Monday before the dedication. It’s best viewed from the half-point landing of the main stairway.
The county’s centennial mural has been in the works since Highlands County’s 100-year birthday in April 2021. It will share its dedication day with several proclamations on Tuesday, including — aptly — Historic Preservation Month, National OJ Day, EMS Week, National Travel & Tourism Week and International Museum Day.
The mural, done on canvas to make it easier to bring down and maintain, includes references to the county’s agriculture, sports, arts and history since the county was founded by the Florida Legislature and formalized by the signature of Gov. Cary A. Hardee on April 23, 1921.
Goodson, well-known for his mural work both in and outside the county — including most of those in Lake Placid — won the bid for the mural in January. He has said this holds special meaning for him, too, being a county native from Avon Park.
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners approved his rendering on Jan. 17. It cost $5,000.
Funding was raised through the sale of commemorative centennial T-shirts throughout 2021 and 2022.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Kim Moody contributed to this report.