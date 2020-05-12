This good news story sponsored by Sebring Meats, 3721 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870; 863-314-6177.
WAUCHULA — The Center for Great Apes, which is located on 130 acres of land in nearby Wauchula, provides a permanent home and sanctuary to chimpanzees and orangutans who have spent their lives in the entertainment industry, commercial breeding facilities, research labs or the exotic pet trade.
The Center provides care with dignity in a safe, healthy and enriching environment for the remainder of the great apes’ lives.
Recently Center founder and director Patti Ragan sent out an email to supporters and friends about a most unusual event that has never occurred in the Center’s long history. The email begins as follows.
“In our 27-year history, the Center for Great Apes has successfully implemented birth control methods for all our sanctuary residents with no ‘birth control failures’ … until now.
“Sunshine, a 37-year-old female orangutan who arrived at our sanctuary three years ago from the entertainment world, gave birth to a little female one morning in February. She had been on birth control since she arrived at the sanctuary, so we had no reason to think she was pregnant.
“However, suddenly there was a tiny orange bit of fluff climbing up to her chest … the caregivers saw the baby only minutes after she was born. To say we were all shocked is to put it mildly!”
Ragan’s e-mail continues.
“While reproducing more infants is definitely not a sanctuary ethic or activity, this little female will have all the love and care that each of our other great ape residents receive at the Center. Thankfully, Sunshine is being a loving and caring mother.
“Sunny (as we call her) gave birth to three previous infants at a breeding compound, but they were each taken from her, and she never raised them.
“Our staff has named the infant Cahaya, which in Indonesian means ‘light,’ ‘radiant’ and ‘shine.’ We thought this an appropriate name for Sunshine’s offspring.
“Sunny is doing a very good job raising her infant, and she watchfully allows the others in her group to interact with the baby.
“The father, 15-year-old Archie, still acts like a juvenile himself and can barely contain his desire to touch the baby and kiss her. He is completely fascinated with little Cahaya and gentle in his approach. Sunshine lets Archie touch Cahaya, but not yet hold or carry her.
“Archie’s older sister, Keagan (17 years), is a wonderful aunt to the infant, and Sunny allows Keagan more privileges and interactions than she does Archie.”
Ragan’s e-mail concludes with the following comment.
“This birth was not in our plan or mission… but when we look at this precious infant, it’s hard not to feel happiness and joy for Sunshine that she will finally be able to raise her own infant.”
The care that Cahaya and other great apes receive at the Center is impressive. The Center has a dedicated team of trained caregivers, an on-site veterinary clinic, a nutrition program that provides fresh fruits and vegetables, 20 individual outdoor ape habitats, heated nighttime houses, and over two miles of overhead aerial trailways, which the apes can explore and which are surrounded by lush tropical forested land. To call the center a resort for apes is not an overstatement.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center is closed to outside visitors at this time. Even during normal times, the Center is not open to the public on a regular basis, but it does offer group tours for grade school and high school students and for college and university students by appointment.
Afternoon with the Apes educational walking tours are also offered on select dates and at select times of the year, although one must sign up for those tours beforehand.
Donation costs apply to all tours.
Another way to visit and tour the Center is to become a member. There are different giving levels with different benefits. All members are invited to two exclusive events: the Holiday Open House in December and an Annual Member Day in March. At these events, members can tour the sanctuary, meet staff and volunteers, and learn more about the great ape residents.
For up-to-date information, go to the website, centerforgreatapes.org, or call 863-767-8903.