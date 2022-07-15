AVON PARK — The new AdventHealth Sebring Center for Nursing Excellence was unveiled at South Florida State College on Wednesday. AdventHealth President and CEO Randy Surber was surrounded by dignitaries from SFSC as he cut the ribbon to dedicate the new center.
SFSC President Dr. Thomas Leitzel welcomed everyone to the event in the lobby of the in the Dr. Norman L. Stephens Jr. Health & Science Center. Nursing educators, nursing students and members of the AdventHealth staff were in attendance and thrilled to see the dedication. Many of the nursing leaders were proud to say they were graduates of SFSC.
Leitzel introduced key members from SFSC and AdventHealth who brought the dream to fruition. He presented Surber with a new patch the nursing students would wear on their uniforms. Surber decided it would not go with his sports coat but would keep it to remember the momentous day.
“The demand of healthcare services is unmeasurable right now,” Surber said.
The AdventHealth Sebring Center for Nursing Excellence was established to counter the nursing shortage and provide outstanding education for the student nurses.
“We cannot grow without the nurses that you produce and the staff that you produce,” Surber said.
Surber went on to thank SFSC for their dedication to the quality education their nursing students receive.
Tami Cullens, chair of the SFSC District Board of Trustees, shared a few words about the two organization working together for the betterment of the community.
“Helen Keller once said, ‘Alone, we can do little, together we can do so much,’” she said. “The AdventHealth Center of Nursing Excellence is a public example of her words; the public and private sector working together to address a need in your community, nursing shortage.”
An invocation was given by AdventHealth Chaplain Linda Lynch before the ribbon cutting took place.
Continuing a partnership between AdventHealth Sebring and SFSC, the Center for Nursing Excellence will train nurses who will eventually do their clinical studies in AdventHealth hospitals in Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula. In 2018, AdventHealth funded nursing faculty positions at the school.
The class of 18 students will receive a $10,000 scholarship to be used for tuition and books etc. Another bonus for the students is upon graduating, they will be offered nursing positions at AdventHealth hospitals where they trained.
Nursing students and staff gave a tour of the complex after the ribbon cutting. Guests were ushered into a simulated hospital setting complete with a nurses station, critical care room, a pediatric room and an obstetrics room.
Each SIM (simulated) patient was hooked up to monitors and their chests even rose and fell while breathing. Nursing Professor Mary Ellen Pourie said the simulated infant turns blue when his oxygen rate falls.
“I pinch myself to think we have done this,” she said.
AdventHealth’s Chief Nursing Officer Elsie Graves said the center was about two years in the making and will locally help combat the national nursing shortage.
The tour wrapped up with a lasagna luncheon in a large classroom.